Sylvester Stallone released the movie Rambo 5 in 2019, which is his farewell to the mythical character he has been playing since 1982.

We just checked that Rambo 5 (Rambo: Last Blood) has an extended version on Amazon Prime. Have been added 12 additional minutes to the movie version of the streaming platform. A new incentive for fans to see this story of redemption and revenge again.

Rambo 5 grossed $ 91 million and suffered the wrath of specialized critics, but it seems the character, and Sylvester Stallone, still has a legion of fans who were delighted with the end result. So surely they will see this version a little longer.

What is the movie about?

Rambo 5 shows us how the legendary soldier is on his Texas ranch trying to live in peace. He considers the people around him as if it were his family, so when something bad happens to a young woman in Mexico, he does everything possible to end the drug cartel that killed her. To do this, he will turn his ranch into a death trap.

However, the controversy seems to follow Rambo 5. The author who created Rambo, David Morell, told fans on Twitter that he was not a fan of the film. He wrote First Blood in 1972 and said he was embarrassed to be associated with Last Blood. “I agree with these negative reviews,” said Morrell. “The film is a disaster. Ashamed to have my name associated. ”

“I felt degraded and dehumanized after I left the cinema. Rather than being moving, this new movie is devoid of feeling. I felt that I was less of a human being for having seen her, and today that is an unfortunate message. ”

Looking forward to seeing the extended version of Rambo 5 on Amazon Prime? Leave us your comments below. It will be interesting to find out if it is a strategy that is becoming fashionable by streaming platforms. Since they could include films with more footage than the film versions as a claim. Since some scenes always remain outside the initial cut.

