While trying to reverse the decision of the Supreme Court (STF) that prevented Alexandre Ramagem from taking over the command of the Federal Police, President Jair Bolsonaro evaluates appointing delegate Rolando Alexandre de Souza to head the institution. Current secretary of Planning and Management at the Brazilian Research Agency (ABIN), Rolando is close to Ramage, the agency’s general director, of whom he is considered “right-hand man”.

The possible appointment of Rolando is seen as an alternative for the president to maintain the influence of Ramage, who is close to the Bolsonaro family, in the Federal Police – Ramage was Bolsonaro’s security during the election campaign. According to people close to the president, the director general of Abin has directly participated in the decisions about the future of the command of the PF, an attribution of the minister of Justice, André Luiz Mendonça.

Inquiries

According to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo Ascertained, Rolando’s appointment could be completed in a few days. There is concern about the advance of the “Fake News” inquiry, which could reach the children of Jair Bolsonaro and even civil servants who work in the so-called “hate office”. The investigation has already identified Bolsonarist entrepreneurs who are financing attacks against ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) on social networks, as the State revealed.

There is yet another investigation opened by determination of the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes to ascertain “facts in criminal thesis” involving the organization of anti-democratic acts, after Bolsonaro participated in a protest in Brasilia convened on social networks with messages against the STF and Congress.

Another apprehension of the president is the investigation about Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) who deals with a “cracked” scheme in his old cabinet, in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The case was revealed by the newspaper. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

