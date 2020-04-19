Pandemic threatens one of the main Muslim rituals. Daily fasting and meetings for joint evening meals are hindered by covid-19. Religious leaders do not rule out changes in tradition. The coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a real ordeal for Muslim believers around the world. Three of its five pillars of faith are directly affected by the epidemic: with restrictive measures imposed in many countries, mosques remain closed for mandatory prayer; the traditional pilgrimage to Mecca is currently out of the question, as Saudi Arabia has closed the sacred site; now Ramadan is also at stake.

Iftar in Iraq: event usually brings together thousands of people in Muslim countries

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

In 2020, the holy month of Islamic fasting begins next Thursday (04/23). During this period, Muslims can only eat and drink at night. This tradition was already followed by the prophet Muhammad.

In view of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, however, a “normal” Ramadan seems almost impossible at the moment. Daily fasting can favor the covid-19 epidemic, as this physical effort can lead to disease. Islamic fasting, however, should only be carried out if it does not put health at risk. Patients, like pregnant women, do not have to follow this tradition. That exception may become the rule this year.

Another risk factor, in times of coronavirus, is the community meeting for breakfast at night, the so-called iftar. At the end of the day, families and friends gather for dinner and prayer. The event traditionally starts with dates or sweets and a glass of water or milk. Then there is prayer and, finally, the joint meal. With the social distance in place, these meetings are obviously problematic.

This public community breakfast sometimes brings together thousands of people. These events are also used to raise money for the needy. These public meetings were canceled in several countries, including Egypt.

Iran has also largely restricted religious habits. “We will have to spend this Ramadan without public meetings. This applies to both prayers and breakfast meetings,” the supreme Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a video message.

Muslims in Germany are also preparing for major restrictions. The country’s Central Muslim Council has said that compliance with social detachment measures is more than just a civic duty. “The integrity of the people is in perfect harmony with our beliefs,” the organization’s president, Aiman ​​Mazyek, told the newspapers of the media group Funke.

The Central Council agrees with the German government’s crisis office on the measures needed to contain the pandemic. Thus, for Muslim Ramadan, it is also worth what it was for Christian churches on Easter holidays. And, unlike the conspiracy theories propagated by the right on social media, there are no exceptions for Muslims in Germany.

The coronavirus crisis may still have financial consequences for many Muslim communities. Donations in the Ramadan fast month are an important source of income for community work. The Central Council fears that, with the lack of these resources, many communities will have to remain behind closed doors even after the pandemic.

It is not yet known whether Ramadan will take place this year. The different strands of the Islamic faith decide independently of each other. The Iranian government plans to follow doctors’ recommendations, according to the country’s official media.

The supreme authority of the Sunni majority of Muslims, scholars at Al-Azhar University in Egypt, ties its decision to the World Health Organization (WHO). In the end, this year, Muslim worshipers are likely to face what millions of sports fans face: the postponement of major events.

