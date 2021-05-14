Rama X, King of Thailand, admitted to the ICU for respiratory problems

Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindhorndevarangkul, King of Thailand (better known dynastically as Rama X) has been rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of Siriraj Hospital, in the center of the capital, Bangkok, as reported by various international media.

All of them echo the information provided by the journalist specialized in the Asian country Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who assures that the 68-year-old monarch, known for his excesses And due to the huge protests that his mandate has raised in his country, he entered a few days ago due to respiratory problems, although it is not yet known if these have something to do with the global coronavirus pandemic.

“King Vajiralongkorn was rushed to the ICU at Siriraj Hospital a few days ago due to respiratory problems, according to various sources. The symptoms are compatible with those of Covid-19 “, has explained through his Twitter MacGregor Marshall.

Of course, shortly after he has qualified his words due to the growing belief that the death of the monarch was near: “Despite the rumors, at this time there are no signs that the king’s illness is endangering his life. You have trouble breathing, but in all likelihood not related to the coronavirus. Yes, he was in the ICU of Siriraj. I can’t confirm any of the wildest gossip. “

Sources say the king was initially treated at Bangkok Hospital then transferred to Siriraj when his condition became serious. His current condition is not known. 2/2 – Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) May 13, 2021

Despite the rumors, right now there is no sign the king’s illness is life-threatening. He has respiratory problems, probably not covid-related, and was in the ICU at Siriraj. Can’t confirm any of the wilder rumors # ข่าว ลือ – Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) May 13, 2021

For now, the Royal House of Thailand has not issued any communication in this regard, neither confirming nor denying, although MacGregor Marshall believes that the sovereign must have been vaccinated “for a long time.”

The growing rumors about his death, of which messages are appearing on the aforementioned social network rejoicing, show how little appreciation Thais have for Rama X, who only in the last year has had several controversies, such as imprisoning and then pardoning his concubine Sineenat, who was believed to have died of starvation, or, above all, Germany.

The king spent the confinement renting for him and his cohort, thanks to the fact that he is one of the richest people in the world, 99 rooms spread over five floors of the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen station, at the foot of the Alps, in Bavaria.

His compatriots did not see with good eyes that King Vajiralongkorn left the country at such a critical moment, assuring that he is not a worthy successor to his father, King Bhumibol, who barely left the country. In a single day, up to 1.2 million messages were counted with the hashtag “Mi ksatriy wi thami?”, That is, “Why is he our king?”, In a state in which criticism of the monarchy (According to its penal code, badmouthing or satirizing about Rama X can carry penalties of up to 15 years).

In addition to a rather despotic record and sometimes worthy of famous grotesque leaders like Calígula (the Roman emperor appointed his horse Incitato consul; Rama X named his dog, Foo Foo, Air Marshal of the Royal Thai Air Force), the Thai monarch has lived under the nickname “the Playboy prince” not only because of his strange tastes when it comes to dressing but also because of his well-known sexual appetite.

This has led, during his stay in the Germanic country, the international community to set its eyes on his tyrannical and Dantesque ways, since it came to light that his 20 concubines were drugged to be offered to him as gifts of pleasure.

King Rama X of Thailand and his fourth wife, Suthida, in May 2019.