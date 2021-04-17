RAM TRX: the last ‘dinosaur’

Also See here a photogallery with more images of the RAM TRX

Like the fiercest of dinosaurs, the T-Rex was considered extinct from the face of the planet 65 million years ago, in In the 21st century, we will witness the disappearance of the powerful North American pick-ups powered by huge six- and eight-cylinder engines. In this case, it should not be the shock of a meteorite shock. that would exterminate the species, but rather a Darwinian evolution that leads them to be replaced by vehicles with similar purposes, but animated by fully or partially electric motorizations, even heavier due to the large batteries that they will use.

Even though it is half the length, less than half the height, and 1/3 the weight of the king of the dinosaurs, the TRX by RAM (a General Motors brand that spun off from Dodge in 2009 and began exclusively manufacturing of the “trucks” revered by the Americans) is easily associated with the T-Rex. It does so because of its name, dimensions, weight and even because there are not many years left for them to retire, given the increasingly demanding standards of environmental decontamination, that will return to the US agenda under the Biden administration.

Imported from 119,000 euros

In United States, RAM is the third pick up with the most demand (and also the third best-selling model in that market), behind its direct rivals, Ford F-150 (with one million units per year) and Chevrolet Silverado (yes, the podium is a monopoly of large pickups) that also have especially “muscular” versions. In Ford’s case, the F-150 receives the suffix Raptor, a version that was enthusiastically received in that market, outselling the Corvette or the entire Porsche range combined.

Of course, the visual impact of this pick-up becomes even more terrifying if it is placed in an unusual habitat such as Munich (in this case) or Madrid, where the RAM TRX turns more necks than a Lamborghini Huracán or Ferrari 488, casting menacing shadows on everything around it. Gestures of disapproval are more frequent in more ecologically active minds, which are more common in Northern Europe.

And it is a bit of a shame, especially due to the lack of a stop / start system that prevents the serious snores of the cross-country engine always present at a traffic light. Well, the opponents of this type of monsters – it consumes on average more than 20 liters with a tank of 150 – will be happy it is only distributed by an importer in Germany (AEC), that offers it from 119,000 euros. It may seem like a very high price, no matter how much it has 711 horsepower. But in its domestic market, where it is cheaper but just as exclusive, sold out the 702 units available in less than three hours.

Very reinforced structure

The TRX builds on the base 1500 Rebel model, which was updated in 2019, with improvements in comfort, equipment and 4×4 capabilities. Several parts of the structure have been replaced by more rigid ones (almost entirely made of ultra-rigid steel and aluminum, also to reduce weight) and the suspension has new forged aluminum control arms, new bushings, aluminum shock absorbers for greater durability and better heat dissipation and a revised geometry. The tailor made rear coil springs are 64cm (the largest used in any series production vehicle in the world), suspension travel is 33cm and the highly evolved active dampers are from Bilstein.

As a pure and hard pickup, the TRX RAM has a stringer chassis, using a double wishbone front suspension and a rigid rear axle. with five connections with coil springs, much more comfortable than the blades used by pick-ups in the past. What’s more, the tracks have been widened by more than 15 cm and the same was done with the bodywork, so that the very aggressive dynamic performance did not impair stability.

This is something you notice at first glance at the TRX, which threatens the darkened radiator grille and hood full of vents for the legendary 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine do not suffer from suffocation of any kind. And then there is a Mopar catalog with more than 100 references to customize and make it more urban or rural, such as the fixing of the spare wheel in the rear box (as standard it is fixed underneath it), LEDs on the roof or rims with safety rings (to prevent the tire from separating in situations where the pressure has to be lowered as when crossing dunes).

Surprises with its refined interior

Increasing the height of the TRX compared to the base version, by 12 cm, can cause problems to access the interior, And there would not have been an automatically removable side skid left over, but it’s worth the effort because the cabin is amazing.

The base of the dashboard is that of the RAM 1500 but with many improvements, from the sports steering wheel with a flattened lower section, gear shift paddles in aluminum (behind the wheel, but almost redundant due to the high torque) in aluminum (for the first time in a RAM), benches with reinforced side support, various types metal (some with brushed surfaces) and a balanced combination of leather (with red stitching), Alcantara and carbon fiber. The instrumentation combines round clocks at the ends (speed, rpm, etc.) with a central digital zone that will present different information graphics according to what the driver prefers.

There is also a sunroof, head-up display, a high-end audio system with 19 speakers (Harman Kardon), all well integrated in a robust construction and careful finishes, to generate a perceived quality much higher than usual in a product of the American automobile industry. It looks a lot like the interior of the 1500 Limited (the most luxurious version) but here the transmission selector (8-speed automatic) comes out of the dashboard and has a more normal position on the center console. In the space it occupied, there is now the control panel for the transfer case, Launch Control, driving modes and descent control, while the control to help maneuver the trailer was placed under the large central screen (12 “) for infotainment. In the multiple menus that can be consulted on the screen, those that show data on performance and engine performance stand out, the condition of the vehicle and everything that may be needed in a “racing” pick-up.

There are eight riding modes: Auto, Sport, Individual, Snow, Mud / Sand, Rocks, Trailer (up to 3.67 tonnes) and Baja, the latter probably the most enigmatic. It is used for situations where we want to drive fast in unpaved, but relatively flat areas, so the general settings (steering, sound, engine / gear) are similar to those in Sport mode, but allow a greater use of the suspension stroke and more body movements when driving over uneven ground, in addition to making the traction control more forgiving to give rise to delicious skids on the ground.

Space abounds for four occupants and whoever sits in the rear is comfortable with the completely flat floor, direct air vents and the center armrest. The rear cockpit is 1.70 meters long and can carry 1,526 liters of luggage.

Unstoppable!

The irreverence of the RAM 1500 TRX comes to “invite” the driver to jump with it more than what common sense would advise. According to American engineers, it is enough to find a deserted road, a rise in the ground, put on a helmet, increase the launch speed to about 70 km / h and defy the laws of physics.

Once in flight, the jump detection system “realizes” that all four wheels are in the air and puts all the ‘brains’ to work to define the power / torque of the engine (avoiding potentially dangerous over-speeds), changing gears, delivering the torque on both axles and adjusting the shock absorbers so that the “landing” is as comfortable and safe as possible. Even without having done such a radical test, a few more conservative jumps were enough to make me realize that the TRX lives up to these promises, as does The entry into a more “trailblazing” off-road area was totally convincing because of the way it overcomes threatening rocks and potholes that were almost craters.

12 ” off the ground, generous TT angles, and 80cm wading ability come in handyas well as 881 Nm of maximum torque and huge axle crossovers to get the vehicle out of any trouble, with the help of the reinforced transfer case and the rear electronic self-locking that take care of whatever it takes.

Double personality

One of the surprises of the TRX comes when we drive at slow rates, both because of the good sound insulation (It has noise cancellation inside) as well as the level of comfort that exceeds all expectations, because although the chassis is made of stringers, the tread looks like that of a modern SUV with a self-supporting body). If we increase the pace already on the road, the positive impressions continue due to the good restraint of the body movements and the very good stability in general, showing that the option for special Bilstein shock absorbers has paid off.

When passing to Sport mode, the TRX begins to put a sense of urgency into everything it does, from breathless accelerations (always accompanied by the premonitory whistle of the compressor) to the speed of the gear changes, at the same time that the direction gains a precision and a ‘weight’ that are appreciated when you want to take advantage of a “bug” of almost six meters and three tons.

The most daring can even risk trying the “Launch Control”, although for the common man it may be better to make a medical appointment first, Because the sensation of being catapulted to 100 km / h in just over four seconds in this gigantic pick-up and having gray matter projected almost instantly into the back of the brain may not be for everyone.

The top speed of 190 km / h is less impressive, but if the tires were less off-road (Goodyear Territory 325/65 R18) 200 km / h would be far exceeded. In this type of more aggressive driving it is really good that there are no people around because the throaty snore of the 711 hp V8 is violent for more sensitive eardrums. The brakes make a good impression for their resistance to fatigue, but a more powerful bite the moment the pedal is depressed would be welcome, especially at high speeds.

According to the criteria of

