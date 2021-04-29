Ram Pam Pam: You have to listen to her!

This is the title of a single that you are going to love! Not only because of the rhythm it brings but because of the collaboration and the duo that handles this song, we refer to two goddesses full of energy and a lot of sensuality. Do you want to know who we are talking about? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Well, we are referring to two celebrities who have previously worked together, we are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Becky Gy Natti Natasha, these two beautiful and talented artists have already worked on other songs together but the most famous and of course the most epic of both as a collaboration was “Sin Pijama”, what a delicacy of song! And they know it, we all know it, and as we all know it then they decided this time to work on another song that will also leave the public and all their fans stunned.

The song is called, “Ram pam pam.” This song premiered on April 20 and as of today the official Ram Pam Pam video clip has almost 20 million views on YouTube. We can see the singers in this video as all goddesses. If you don’t believe us, check the video here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wE3hDN06Qg

A lot of female sensuality, a lot of female empowerment, a lot of self-esteem and above all a lot of projection is what we can see in this Ram pam pam video.

The reality is that we are not surprised to see them so goddesses, so beautiful, so they are a symbol that a woman can and should always get ahead, no matter what.

It is worth mentioning that this song is original by Natti Natasha, and she was the one who invited our precious Becky G to work with her on this new single.

The issue has had an excellent response from the public and the reality is that we are ecstatic with Ram Pam Pam, surely everyone will be dancing it in the clubs, (When the pandemic passes of course).

