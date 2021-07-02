Ram and Salisbury qualify for the Wimbledon Round of 32

07/02/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The American tennis player Rajeev ram, number 12 of the ATP and the British Joe salisbury, number 11 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the thirty-second finals of Wimbledon in one hour and nine minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to the italian player Gianluca Mager and the serbian player Laslo djere. After this result, we will continue to see the winning pair in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair failed to break serve at all, while the winners did so 4 times. Likewise, Ram and Salisbury had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 76% of the service points, while their opponents had a 61% first serve and 4 double faults, managing to win 49% of the service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will face the Italians Stefano travaglia Y Marton fucsovics.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.