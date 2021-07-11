Ralph Teetor, the blind man who invented cruise control

The cruise control, a simple but essential system that facilitates driving at highway and motorway speeds, is used daily by millions of drivers around the world, and is found in almost all cars on the market today. But what if we told you that the man we have to thank for modern cruise control was blind? It is at least curious, right?

Blind from an early age, Ralph teetor he quickly developed the ability to “see” with his hands. It was this ability that inspired him to become a mechanical industry engineer. In fact, its greater ability to hear and its high sensitivity to touch made it better able to diagnose and fix mechanical problems. Despite his lack of sight, Teetor attended the University of Pennsylvania to earn an engineering degree and become a highly respected mechanical engineer.

We do not impregnate anyone with wisdom if we say that it was not an easy path in a time before provisions were made for the blind. Teetor made his goal possible thanks to the dedication of his cousin Neva Deardorff, who helped him read the necessary textbooks and submit written assignments. After finishing his degree, he soon made a notable contribution to the Navy, helping them find a dynamic balance for the steam turbines that powered their warships.

He then went to the automotive industry, motivated by the need to improve safety, which eventually led him to file his first patent for the device. “Speedostat”Developed for Chrysler. According to Teetor’s family, one day while traveling with his family’s attorney, Ralph noticed the attorney slowing down as he spoke and raising it while listening. This rocking motion so upset Teetor that he was determined to design and create a speed control device.

For any engineering achievement, the first is rarely the final version or the best. What is now commonly known as “cruise control” started out as the Speedostat. And it’s easy to see why the name fits this well, since looked a lot like a contemporary household thermostat. Generally speaking, the first prototype of “Speedostat”, what the connoisseurs called “Stat”, integrated a speed selector in the frame connected to a mechanism that came out of the transmission shaft.

Also it was quite rudimentary by nature and too complex by design. It made use of vacuum pressure (like almost everything in the 1950s) to force a cylinder at the rear of the accelerator pedal, with enough resistance to prevent the driver from accelerating beyond the posted speed. At first, there was no speed lockas a safe way to override the system had not yet been devised for fear of someone falling asleep behind the wheel.

However, finally managed to develop a device that would disable the system when the driver touched the brake pedal. With this last polished detail, over the years this device has become the widely used term for Teetor’s invention. Even with worsening traffic conditions in large and medium-sized cities, cruise control is a favorite feature among road travelers and an accessory for that foot-heavy driver.

After Chrysler adopted the technology in 1958, General Motors (GM) he needed to give it his own twist and market it under his fancy brand Cadillac. After a few years, the entire range of GM proliferated, especially after the first oil crisis (1973). By the time Teetor passed in 1982, Cruise Control was in widespread use, not just in the United States but around the world, with most manufacturers making their own adjustments to further improve the technology.

Unfortunately, it all ended for him when on February 15, 1982 he died at the age of 92. And it wasn’t until 1988 that his name and legacy were included in the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan, for all his contributions to the motor world. Although his invention had to do primarily with safety (although there were other reasons as well), he could never have imagined that it would eventually pave the way for the fully autonomous vehicles.

We live in a time when big cities are congested and overcrowded in such a way that driving in them has become a stressful and overwhelming task. Autonomous vehicles have been developed for more than a decade to mitigate these effects, and some hold great promise. Even if the majority agree that it is something that is not yet ready for public consumption, it will be the next big step in both luxury and security for the automotive industry.

