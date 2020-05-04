As Deadline reports, Oscar-nominated actor Ralph Fiennes (‘The Great Hotel Budapest’) has signed on to play the role of the evil school principal Crunchem Hall, Miss Trunchbull in a new film adaptation of the classic novel for Roald Dahl’s children, ‘Matilda’.

Netflix will back this project based in turn on the popular British and Broadway musical theatrical performance called ‘Matilda The Musical’, in which, as in this remake, the strict director is played by a man. Also, Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’) negotiates the role of sweet Miss Honey, played by Embeth Davidtz in the original 1996 film directed by Mara Wilson.

First published in 1988, the story revolves around Mathilda Wormwood, an extremely curious and intelligent young woman, quite the opposite of her sloppy parents, who often ignore her. As he grows older, he discovers that he possesses telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches him that he can use those powers to help his friends. In addition, the people who until then have made life impossible for them will suffer the consequences.

In the 1990s film Danny DeVito played Matilda’s infamous father, while it was Mara Wilson who took over the title role. Matthew Warchus (‘Circle of Deception’), director of the acclaimed Broadway musical, will direct the film.

As we move forward in 2018, the streaming platform and The Roald Dahl Story Company will expand the universe of Roald Dahl stories to the worldwide family audience, with new and exclusive original movies and animation series based on the author’s acclaimed books.

For years Roald Dahl’s stories have inspired many films and theatrical productions. Netflix’s intention is to bring together a high-quality creative and visual team to expand these stories that will target audiences of all ages. Netflix will remain true to Dahl’s quintessential spirit and tone, while building a universe of imaginative stories that will expand beyond the pages of books.

The list of titles that includes the agreement between Netflix and Roald Dahl Story Company consists of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, Charlie and the great glass elevator, ‘The BFG’ (My friend the giant), ‘Matilda’, ‘ The Twits ‘,’ George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy – Tales of Childhood ‘,’ Flying Alone ‘,’ The Enormous Crocodile ‘,’ The Giraffe, the Pelican and the Monkey ‘,’ Henry Sugar ‘,’ Billy and the Minpins’, ‘The Magic Finger’, ‘Esio Trot’, ‘Dirty Beasts’ and’ Rhyme Stew ‘.