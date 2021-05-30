Ralph Bohner’s identity on Wandavision wasn’t going to be that

The great disappointment at the end of Wandavision almost takes on another meaning. Actress Teyonah Parris revealed more details about it.

One of the biggest frustrations of viewers of Wandavision was that the character of Evan Peters not outside Quicksilver (Pietro maximoff). For some strange reason, the creators of the series had in their hands the opportunity to include the universe X Men from Fox to the UCM and they didn’t. Instead, near the end of the series, the truth is discovered.

After having reached Westview in a mysterious way and meet again with Wanda, his sister, Pietro looks for a way to ingratiate himself with his “nephews”. The mystery was how did it appear in the village? However, the fans’ first choice was that it was another manipulation of reality made by the Scarlet Witch.

The above would explain why her appearance changed and she no longer looked like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as it would be the version of another universe of the mutant. If this had been so, Marvel would have introduced with a solid foundation all the beings of the X-Men in his Cinematic Universe and the future would have been promising. The multiverse would begin.

However, the variant was canceled when Monica rambeu (Teyonah Parris) discovers that it was not the sprinter. Its true identity was that of a small town dweller named Ralph bohner. He was being manipulated by Agatha Harkness to circumvent the plans of the protagonist.

The shocking thing is that the production did not always think to give it this name, it almost has another reality. Parris revealed to Collider more details about it.

The name “changed a couple of times.” “Even that day there was another option. I could have said it on camera. They’re like, ‘Just drop this, just in case,’ but I can’t remember what it was. “

He also added that “none of them beat Bohner, I’ll tell you. That was very like Okay! Let’s go for the Bohner ”. The latter indicates that the character was never someone relevant and that it literally did not matter what name he bore, the disappointment would have been the same.