RallyRACC 2021 presents its renewed route

The RACC has unveiled the itinerary of the 56 RallyRACC CATALUNYA-COSTA DAURADA, Rally de España 2021, which will be played from October 14 to 17. It will be the 11th and penultimate round of scoring for the FIA ​​World Rally Championship and could also be the last if Rally Japan is canceled. For the 16th edition, the Spanish world championship race remains faithful to the area of ​​the Costa Daurada that hosted it for the first time in 2005, a perfect location to host a race of this magnitude, both for its extraordinary logistical and sporting qualities.

This year 2021 the RallyRACC returns to one hundred percent road conditions on asphalt, leaving behind the mixed characteristics that were implemented from 2010. The Tarragona rally adjusts in this way to the new regulations of a single type of floor that demands the FIA ​​to all the WRC events and does so by providing, as always, news.

What’s new for 2021

Two stages will be completely new for all participants: ‘La Granadella’ (21.77 km, Friday October 15) and ‘Gavadà’ (13.57 km, Sunday October 17). Three other stages were contested for the last time in 2014 or in previous years: ‘Vilaplana’ (20 km), ‘Riba-roja’ (14.20 km) and ‘Batea-Vilalba’ (8.62 km), all three on Friday, October 15. And a sixth special test, ‘Querol-Les Pobles’ (19.14 km), has many modifications in its development due to the fact that it uses different variants. The remaining four stages are identical to how they were held in 2019.

The RACC proposes a race that, although it returns to its configuration of years ago entirely on asphalt, its design changes so much that it becomes a practically new competition. An example is the shakedown or test section that will also be different from that of the last ten years, when going from the mixed section of Salou to the winding asphalt route of ‘Coll de La Teixeta’ (4.31 km). Total, The 56 RallyRACC will have 1,415.05 km of route of which 306.50 km will be of speed distributed in the 19 planned special tests, 10 of them different.

The two completely new sections are of special interest due to their unique layout. ‘La Granadella’, which is designed on the road from Flix to El Soleràs, has an initial part that invites you to maintain a good rhythm, a characteristic that changes in the middle of the section as it connects with a narrower and twisted road and a flat of old bill. As for ‘Gavadà’, between the town of that name and Vandellós, it is a shorter special, with a loosely adherent asphalt and a mountain pass (Coll d’Aumet) in the middle of its route. One of the interesting aspects is that the urban section ‘Salou’ is maintained, which is very well received by the drivers and which allows a magnificent contact of the fans with the rally.

The 56 RallyRACC CATALUNYA-COSTA DAURADA, Rally de España 2021, will possibly be a decisive event for the outcome of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship, in its sections of drivers, co-drivers and constructors, as it can also be for the WRC2 and WRC3 championships, in all three cases as 11th of the 12 scoring events. In addition to Dani Sordo-Borja RozadaAs official drivers of the Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT team, the presence in other categories of some Spanish teams is expected, without a doubt the icing on the cake for a team that is expected to be numerous and qualitative.

The Catalan round will be the fifth and final round of the FIA ​​Junior WRC, the one-make championship (Ford Fiesta Rally4) reserved for drivers under 30 years of age. The Catalan and Spanish representation in the RallyRACC can be enhanced by being scoring for three important single-brand promotional championships: Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica (any driver with Peugeot 208 Rally4), Suzuki Swift Cup (any driver with Suzuki Swift Sport 1.4) and Rally Scholarship Team Spain Junior (under 27 years with any Rally4 and Rally5 car).

In addition to the Salou City Council, the 56 RallyRACC also has the collaboration of the Diputació de Tarragona, Patronat de Turisme de la Costa Daurada, Patronat de Turisme de Salou, PortAventura World and the General Secretary of Sport of the Generalitat de Catalunya. These entities have once again demonstrated their commitment to organize the Spanish round of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship.

RallyRACC: 30 years in the FIA ​​World Rally Championship

The RallyRACC reaches its 56th edition this year 2021 and celebrates 30 years as a scoring event for the FIA ​​World Championship, a milestone. The race celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014. Of its 30 years in the world championship, 14 of them have been held in Lloret de Mar (Costa Brava) and, with this year’s, 16 already in Salou (Costa Daurada) and PortAventura World.