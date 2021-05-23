Rally de Portugal 2021: victory for Elfyn Evans

Elfyn Evans was the winner of the fourth round of the World Rally Championship, ahead of Dani Sordo, second, and a Sébastien Ogier who retains the lead.

May 23, 2021 (2:27 PM CET)

Elfyn Evans (Toyota), winner of the Rally de Portugal 2021.

Elfyn evans (Toyota) was able to compensate in the Rally Portugal for what happened in Croatia, when he was the leader before the last stage and the victory escaped him by just 6 tenths. On Portuguese soil, the Welsh pilot did not miss the opportunity and finally prevailed with authority, taking advantage to climb after the abandonments of Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak on Friday and Saturday, respectively, when they were leading the rally. Is he Evans’ fourth career win in the WRC.

The one who did not fail in Hyundai It was Dani sordo, which debuted with his new co-pilot Borja Rozada. The adaptation was so fast that Friday morning they came to lead the rally; even the South Korean team occupied the first three positions during some initial moments of the test. However, the first to fail was Neuville, he spun around a corner and damaged his i20 Coupé WRC. Later, Sordo began to suffer from tire problems and his car stalled in the middle of the stage.

Fourth podium for Dani Sordo (Hyundai) in Portugal in his career, the first finishing in second place.

Already the Saturday, with Ott Tänak starting the day as the leader, he increased his lead by winning 4 of the first 5 stages. In the sixth, the Estonian had problems with the right rear suspension and had to retire. From there, Evans gave few options to a Dani Sordo who won the last stage of the day.

In the stage of Sunday, the Toyota driver took the direct and won three more stages to consolidate the victory. Of course, in the Power stage from Fafe The protagonists were others, with Evans thinking about not losing the victory (he still achieved 1 point) but, in turn, this would end up deciding the final general classification of the World Cup: Tänak and Neuville did not leave Portugal empty, achieving the 5 and 4 extra points of the last section. The 3 points of Ogier from his third place on the Power Stage allow you to retain the WRC lead, now by only 2 points of difference with his teammate. Sordo saved Hyundai’s honors at the Constructors’ World Cup, where Toyota expands its lead.

Gus Greensmith, fifth, was the best Ford in Portugal, with Adrien Fourmaux close behind in sixth position.

Results Rally de Portugal 2021

1st. E.Evans-S.Martin (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 03: 38: 26.2

2nd. D.Sordo-B.Rozada (Hyundai Shell Mobis): +28.3

3rd. S.Ogier-J.Ingrassia (Toyota Gazoo Racing): +1: 23.6

WRC drivers’ world championship

1st. Sébastien Ogier (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 79 points.

2nd. Elfyn Evans (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 77 points.

3rd. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 57 points.

4th. Ott Tänak (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 45 points.

5th. Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota Gazoo Racing): 41 points.

…

7th. Dani Sordo (Hyundai Shell Mobis): 29 points.

Constructors’ World Championship WRC

1st. Toyota Gazoo Racing: 183 points.

2nd. Hyundai Shell Mobis: 146 points.

3rd. M-Sport Ford: 64 points.

4th. Hyundai 2C Competition: 28 points.