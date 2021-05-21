Rally de Portugal 2021: preview and schedules

Fourth round of the 2021 World Rally Championship and first on gravel. The Rally de Portugal, a classic of the WRC, will bring a new battle between Hyundai and Toyota.

Dani Sordo will make his debut with Borja Rozada as co-driver at Rally de Portugal this weekend.

Every rally on the calendar of the WRC that comes is one more opportunity to vibrate with a new test charged with emotion. If the stock moves to one of the most popular and attractive rallies of the season, even more. The Rally of Portugal, a classic in the history of the World Cup, is this year the first date on earth.

After his absence in 2020 due to the coronavirus, he returns in style with 20 stages and 337.51 km timed, with new specials and with the return of Dani Sordo, who had not raced with his Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC since Monte Carlo; in addition, he does it with a new co-driver, Borja Rozada. The Cantabrian, with a favorable starting position, starts as one of the favorites.

Preview images of the 2021 Rally de Portugal stages.

Rally de Portugal 2021: keys and difficulties

The starting position will be decisive in the first stage of the Rally of Portugal. This is recognized by the man who comes as a leader to this test, Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), which look for a historic sixth win on Portuguese soil. The no more recent rains will dry the fast and technical stretches of land, especially soft and sandy in the first passes, but that are complicated by stones, bumps and ruts that come out in the second loops.

To all this we must add the high temperatures of northern portuguese at this time, which in turn further complicates the strategy to be followed with tires. The new Pirelli medium and hard compounds, so find a balance between grip and durability will be one of the main tasks of the pilots, who they will not have intermediate assistance during the stage on Friday.

Precisely that day, the Friday, Rally de Portugal returns to a stage that it had not visited for two decades, Mortágua; We will also enjoy a super special at the Lousada rallycross circuit, with the drivers racing in pairs and in parallel. The Saturday It will be the longest day, with more than 165 km of action, with the long stretch of Amaranth (38 km) and the coastal urban special in Porto Foz as protagonists. The closing of the Sunday, with five sections, will put it one more year on mythical Fafe with his final mega jump.

Rally de Portugal 2021: this is how the World Cup arrives

After his victory in Croatia for just 0.6 seconds, Sébastien Ogier arrives World Cup leader with 61 points, 8 above Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), winner in Portugal in 2018, and 10 above his partner Elfyn Evans (Toyota). Ott Tänak (Hyundai), winner here with Toyota in 2019, has 40 points, 21 behind the leader, and only one more than the fifth-placed, Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota).

Apart from Dani sordo, the focus will be back on Adrien fourmaux (Ford), who debuted in Croatia with the Ford Fiesta WRC by M-Sport and achieving a magnificent fifth place. In Portugal he will have a new opportunity, this time on gravel.

Rally de Portugal 2021: long list of Spanish drivers

Dani Sordo and Borja Rozada (Hyundai) will be the focus of the rally not only for being in the top category, but for opting to win. In other categories, the list of Spanish drivers and co-drivers is prominent. On WRC3 We will see two renowned crews: Pepe López and Diego Vallejo debut together with their new Skoda Fabia Rally2, as part of the Rallye Team Spain; Y Jan Solans with Rodrigo Sanjuan, leaders of the Rally Super Championship in Spain, with the Citroën C3 Rally2. Carlos del Barrio, together with Fabrizio Zalivar, and Marc Marti, along with Alberto Heller, are present in the category as co-drivers.

11 more Spanish couples will be present in the north of Portugal for this event, the vast majority contesting a new test of the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica 2021.

Rally de Portugal 2021: schedules (* in Spain)

Friday May 21

– SS1 (12.35 km): 09: 08h

– SS2 (19.51 km): 10: 08h

– SS3 (18.82 km): 11: 08h

– SS4 (12.35 km): 13: 31h

– SS5 (19.51 km): 2:31 p.m.

– SS6 (18.82 km): 3:38 p.m.

– SS7 (18.16 km): 17:05

– SS8 (3.36 km): 20: 03h

Saturday May 22

– SS9 (20.64 km): 09: 08h

– SS10 (22.37 km): 10: 08h

– SS11 (37.92 km): 11:24

– SS12 (20.64 km): 3:38 p.m.

– SS13 (22.37 km): 4:38 p.m.

– SS14 (37.92 km): 5:54 p.m.

– SS15 (3.3 km): 20: 03h

Sunday May 23

– SS16 (9.18 km): 08: 08h

– SS17 (8.75 km): 08: 53h

– SS18 (11.18 km): 09: 38h

– SS19 (9.18 km): 11:04 am

– SS20 (11.18 km): 1:18 p.m.