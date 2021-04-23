Rally Croatia 2021: preview and schedules

After two months of waiting, the World Rally Championship returns for the third round of 2021. Croatia will make its WRC debut with an asphalt rally that promises a lot of excitement.

April 22, 2021 (10:00 CET)

The beginning of the World Rally Championship 2021 back in January in Monte Carlo; the same from the second test, on snow, with a Arctic rally making his WRC debut. Two months after the Finnish rally, the World Championship repeats the pattern and will debut in a new setting: Croatia.

The coronavirus pandemic is allowing us to see new scenarios in the championshipThis is what happened last year with Estonia or with the Monza Rally, and this is how it is happening this year, betting again in the short term on rallies in the Old Continent.

Preview of the 2021 Croatia Rally.

Rally Croatia 2021: keys and difficulties

The third round of the WRC 2021 will be disputed on asphalt and promises spectacular spring colors and landscapes. The natural parks of Zumberak and Medvednica will host the 20 sections that drivers and teams will compete, in a asphalt mix that very few riders know: fast, smooth and narrow areas are expected, in combination with other more worn and bumpy surfaces.

The co-drivers have a more important task than ever this year to prepare the notes, since they start from a blank page and should be very detailed. For Friday they expect two loops of four sections that are generally quite short, with “complicated peaks and jumps”, according to the organization. On Saturday there will be eight more stages, while Sunday will close with two passes to two stages that present the widest surfaces of the entire rally. In total, 20 stages and 300.32 km against the clock.

In order to Pirelli It will also be his first rally on his return to the WRC in which he will offer his harder compound, so its performance will be a mystery.

Preview of the 2021 Croatia Rally.

Rally Croatia 2021: this is how the World Cup arrives

You may have forgotten, but the very young Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) arrives in Croatia as World Cup leader, after his second place in the last Arctic Rally. Only four points behind is Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), the only driver to get on the podium in the first two rallies. Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), winner of the first rally of the year, will try to redeem its “0” in the Arctic; the Frenchman is 8 points behind his teammate, just like his other teammate Elfyn evans. Ott Tänak (Hyundai), winner in Finland two months ago, is fifth, 12 points behind the leader.

In Croatia they will all be fighting for victory. The third Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC will be occupied by Craig breenfourth in Finland in February; Dani Sordo will ride for his team again in May, at the next round in Portugal. For its part, in Ford M-Sport the debut of one of the young French promises: Adrien Fourmaux It will debut in a Ford Fiesta WRC and Red Bull colors.

This is what Adrien Fourmaux’s Ford Fiesta WRC will look like in its debut in the top flight.

Rally Croatia 2021: schedules

Friday April 23

– SS1 (6.94 km): 08: 39h

– SS2 (23.76 km): 09: 32h

– SS3 (10.10 km): 10: 35h

– SS4 (9.11 km): 11:38 a.m.

– SS5 (6.94 km): 15:01

– SS6 (23.76 km): 3:54 p.m.

– SS7 (10.10 km): 4:57 p.m.

– SS8 (9.11 km): 18: 00h

Saturday April 24

– SS9 (20.30 km): 08: 29h

– SS10 (20.77 km): 09: 17h

– SS11 (11.11 km): 10:10 am

– SS12 (8.78 km): 11: 08h

– SS13 (20.30 km): 2:29 p.m.

– SS14 (20.77 km): 3:17 p.m.

– SS15 (11.11 km): 16:10

– SS16 (8.78 km): 17:08

Sunday April 25

– SS17 (25.2 km): 07:20 a.m.

– SS18 (14.09 km): 08: 38h

– SS19 (25.2 km): 10:21 am

– SS20 (14.09 km): 1:18 p.m.