Rallo and Cárpatos will be the great didactic voices of the Master of Markets launched by Intefi after its purchase by Zonavalue

The master’s degree is certified as a university degree by the Isabel I University and will provide the student with all the necessary knowledge about financial markets

Madrid, May 19, 2021- The financial markets expert José Luis Cárpatos and the economist Juan Ramón Rallo, who will give a master class at the beginning of the course, will be the great didactic voices of the Master of Financial Markets that the school of Intefi businesses, which has been training on financial markets for more than a decade. This launch comes weeks after being acquired by Zonavalue, the Spanish marketplace for selected financial products.

The objective of this postgraduate course with a university degree, which is now in its sixth edition, is to train students in all market tools and provide them with analytical skills along with a high degree of specialization in areas such as business valuation, fundamental analysis and behavioral psychology, among others. A wide spectrum of knowledge that will help students to acquire a deep vision of the reality of the markets.

This master is not only aimed at professionals, but also at all kinds of people interested in the markets who want to expand their financial knowledge. Thus, both individual investors who seek to enhance their knowledge, such as graduates and senior graduates with a great professional interest in finance or professionals who already work in investment companies and services, will be able to register.

The degree is certified by the Isabel I University of Castilla and, among its trainers and lecturers, are important figures in the sector. José Luis Cárpatos and Juan Ramón Rallo are joined by others such as Xavier Brun, manager of Trea AM; Jesús Domínguez, CEO and manager of Valentum; or Jim Osman, founder and CIO of The Edge Consulting Group, among others. In addition, the master has the support of Mapfre Gestión Patrimonial and the indispensable collaboration of the Juan de Mariana Institute.

With the aim of promoting the company’s training area, after the purchase of Intefi, Zonavalue has launched a new website for the business school that is more visual, interactive and intuitive. All this, before the entry of the platform in other countries or regions such as Latin America in the coming months.

