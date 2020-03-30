Ralf Schumacher believes that Formula 1 drivers would set a great example in the fight against the coronavirus if they gave up their wages for the duration of the crisis to secure employment for their team workers.

Leo Messi announced today that he and the other Soccer Club Barcelona players accept a reduction of 75% of their salary before the ERTE presented by the team. Players thus sacrifice themselves to ensure that the rest of the team’s employees collect 100% of their salaries. Ralf Schumacher believes that such an action is also possible in Formula 1 and believes that Lewis Hamilton should lead by example.

“That is certainly possible, so far no one has made it public, but perhaps someone does it, especially the pilots. Hamilton has good options to do something. It surely shows that the pilots can do something,” says Ralf Schumacher, speaking to the German Sky.

Ralf refers to Hamilton because the salary of the world champion of the world in 2020 is 36 million euros, as published today by the web portal Race Fans. The German has been concerned about the financial health of the smallest teams on the grid, although he does not rule out that this crisis may end the largest ones as well.

“In things like that, you can save first. I don’t know what small teams like Williams and Haas will do. Of course, they’re endangered for the first time, but manufacturers shouldn’t be underestimated, either,” he adds.

“In England there is a different social system than in Germany. Hiring and firing are not a problem. We are talking about thousands of employees, thousands of families, who somehow have to make ends meet in difficult times. There it is where is the problem right now, “says Ralf to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.