Ralf Schumacher, a former Formula 1 driver, believes that Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari should continue together until at least the end of the 2021 season. The German believes that the four-time champion should dismiss the money if he wants to win races while the Italians must have a partner strong to fight for the Championship.

Schumacher has explained that the relationship between Ferrari and Vettel is beneficial for both parties. For this reason, he thinks that this should continue until the new technical regulation of 2022 comes into force.

Michael Schumacher’s brother feels that Vettel’s poor performance in 2019 was due to a high level of demand. For this reason, he believes that ‘Seb’ could leave Ferrari in search of a seat that gives him more peace of mind. For example, Bernie Ecclestone has encouraged Vettel to sign with McLaren.

“That Vettel continue with Ferrari in 2021 is the best option for both. Sebastian had a bad season last year due to such high expectations. If you want to focus on the long term, you must leave Ferrari, “he said in statements to the German channel Sky Sports.

Ferrari and Vettel are already working to reach an agreement for a new contract for the German. For now, the four-time champion has already rejected a first offer from the Italians. Those of Maranello have already launched a counteroffer to Vettel’s demands: multi-year contract, but reduced salary.

According to Schumacher, if Vettel wants to win in 2021 he must continue at Ferrari: “But if he wants to compete for victories this year and the next, There is no other alternative. In that case, money has to come to the back of your mind. ”

Ralf is clear that Ferrari wants to keep Vettel in its ranks despite some disappointments in recent years: “For Ferrari, Losing someone like Sebastian Vettel is not easy either. He is a very experienced pilot and this is also a competition for the Constructors’ Championship. So you have to agree. ”

Many rumors suggest that if Vettel does not follow with Maranello’s there are three candidates to replace him: Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi. Schumacher sees no reason to break the Sebastian Vettel – Charles Leclerc duo: “I think there is currently no better pair of drivers than that of FerrariRalf Schumacher said to finish.

