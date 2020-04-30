The German expresses his concern for these teams in the current crisis

Supports the idea of ​​buying a car from large teams

These are not easy times for any team in Formula 1, especially for the smaller ones. Ralf Schumacher has been concerned about how they can get ahead if the season does not start in July as currently planned.

The idea that the queen category has in mind is to start on July 5 in Austria behind closed doors. Until then, the teams are with their factories closed, as they will be up to 63 days. The German has named those structures for which he fears most.

“If the season doesn’t start, I don’t know how Williams can survive. Or Haas, who as Americans tend to work according to the principle of hiring and firing. So it could be that in this crisis they say they will leave Formula 1. By the way , I not only see problems for small teams, “he said in statements collected by Bild.

Schumacher has endorsed the idea of ​​Mattia Binotto and Christian Horner to facilitate the survival of these teams. Ferrari and Red Bull are willing to sell single-seaters to teams with fewer resources, although that would imply that they give up designing their own.

“It is a brilliant idea. A team like Williams would be much later on the grid if they simply bought a Red Bull instead of trying to build their own car. Also, it would cost them less money,” he said.

On the other hand, the German has placed the focus on Mercedes. He is not convinced that the resources they have will encourage them to stay in Formula 1 in the current situation.

“I think there is a possibility that they could leave Formula 1 due to the crisis at the end of the year. We saw it ten years ago with BMW. The possibility is always there although I think leaving is the first step for them considering their successes in recent years, “he said to finish.

