Ralf Schumacher believes that if Ferrari is unwilling to cut costs and adapt to a low budget ceiling, it should abandon Formula 1. The former driver believes that reducing the money the teams spend is the only way to overcome the coronavirus crisis together. .

Ferrari has been in recent months against lowering the budget limit. Ralf Schumacher, who sees this as the only solution to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, recommends that Scuderia abandon the sport if they do not want to adapt to the new requirements.

“Ferrari’s stance is boring and annoying. We all have an uncertain future ahead, even the big teams. Formula 1 is too expensive at the moment and if Ferrari is not willing to cut expenses, it should go“Ralf Schumacher proposes in statements to the German Sky.

Schumacher maintains that the budget ceiling should be below 90 million euros when it comes into force. The German remembers that when he ran for Jordan in the 1997 season, his team had only 36 million euros to invest and assures that it was a fun campaign.

“The budget ceiling should be well below 90 million euros. When I ran in Jordan in 1997, we had 36 million euros to spend, it worked and it was fun, “he recalls.

On the other hand, he thinks that one of the best alternatives for Sebastian Vettel in case of not continuing with Ferrari in 2021, is to go to McLaren. The driver thinks that unless he changes his seat with Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes, heading to Woking would be the only way to win races.

“You have to honestly ask yourself, what other alternatives do you have – other than McLaren -? Unless you trade in with Lewis Hamilton, I see no other way and no other team to win racesSchumacher says to close.

