He thinks the best thing is for Sebastian to renew a year with Ferrari

He considers that the Woking team cannot yet give Vettel a car to match

Ralf Schumacher doubts that McLaren meets the goals Sebastian Vettel is seeking right now. Michael’s brother believes that the Woking team are still far from fighting for titles and advises the four-time champion to renew with Ferrari, if only for a year.

Rumors assure that Vettel has rejected the first offer proposed by Ferrari to renew. His environment assured that this first proposal was a joke. However, Ralf Schumacher believes that the four-time champion will sooner or later agree to sign with Scuderia.

“Last season was of course not optimal. Ferrari is going through a difficult phase right now and of course they are trying to optimize everything, so I think such a contract is possible, especially at the moment, “says Ralf in statements to the German Sky.

Ralf points out that the key to knowing the future of Vettel is if his compatriot continues to believe in the possibilities of Ferrari or if he believes that it is better to follow another path. Regarding new routes, McLaren advises against it, because he believes that those from Woking are still far away from giving Sebastian a car that matches them.

“The question is whether he wants to fight for the title or if he wants to build something new. McLaren is on the right track, so that would be an option, but they are also quite far. Also, they have an impending engine change, so it’s difficult, “he adds.

For all this, Ralf thinks that the best option is to renew with Ferrari, even if only for a year. However, he stresses that to do so, Sebastian must feel supported within the team.

“I think if i stayed at ferrari for a year i’d be in good hands“he thinks.

“Of course you have to feel supported by the entire team. Once you no longer feel supported, a driver should leave the team,” says Ralf to close.

