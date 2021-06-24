Rakitic warns the rivals of Croatia: “Now we are going to see the real team”

06/24/2021 at 10:01 AM CEST

The former blue and current Sevilla midfielder, also a former international for Croatia, Ivan Rakitic, he confessed in an exclusive interview for ‘L’Équipe’ about the current team of Zlatko Dalic, and he was very optimistic for the next rounds of this European Championship.

“From now on we are going to see the real Croatia”, Rakitic claimed. The first step on the Croatian path is the Spanish team of Luis Enrique in the round of 16, which thrashed Slovakia on Wednesday and passed as second in the group behind Sweden in group E.

For its part, Croatia, also second, saw England snatch the first place in group D. The match between the two will be next Monday, June 28 at 6:00 p.m. in Copenhagen.

Rakitic also stated in the conversation with the French newspaper that before the momentous match against Scotland, he “was confident with the move to the second round & rdquor ;.

The ex of the Barça left the selection the past 2020, after 106 parties and 15 so many. “I think that’s what I had to do. Sometimes you feel like the time is right for you, and it was time to make more room for the next generation, ”he argued. Despite that, he still misses the green: “It’s very hard for me to watch the games. I really don’t like this, I prefer to play.”

Finally, he warned of the potential of his selection: “They are ready and will do anything to make us very proud & rdquor;.