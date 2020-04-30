Ivan Rakitic wants to resume competition. In an interview with Marca, the FC Barcelona midfielder considers it a duty for the players and says he is ready to take the risks, even if other championships, such as Ligue 1, have decided to stop.

“We must respect the French decision”

“I respect all opinions, we know today that the French championship, one of the most important in the world, will not resume and we must respect this decision, said the 2018 World Cup finalist. Each country and each League should analyze the situation with their data and needs and decide what is best in each case. I don’t think an equal decision can be made for everyone. What I’m sure of is that all countries and all leagues, when they make the decision, will do so with the certainty that they want the best for their citizens and their athletes. I support and respect the decisions made by each country. “

“This risk will be borne by all workers”

Rakitic believes that footballers have an economic role – for clubs – and social – for spectators – to play by getting back on the pitch.

“I want to play, he claims. It is obvious that we must try to come back with the best health guarantees but we must also know that they will never be 100%. But this same risk will be borne by all workers when they get back to work. Supermarket workers also change in the locker room and have the same or more chances of getting the virus than we do. “

“They are taking this risk and I want to take it too. I think we have this debt and I am sure if we asked the fans they would like to have football. We have to try to make sure that people are enjoying football again, that we footballers can be an example by supporting all the workers who have shown us this strength. I want to join this force. “