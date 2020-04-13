Ivan Rakitic He has a foot and a half out of Barcelona this summer. His messages make it very clear that his cycle in the Catalan team has come to an end. He did not like the forms of the club in the last transfer windows, and although he returned to have a certain role on the pitch, he is aware that his future does not go through Can Barça. In those, the Croatian he lets himself be loved by Sevilla, club to which he keeps a special affection from his time in the Seville capital, and He does not hide his desire to return to Sánchez Pizjuán.

«I have a special affection for Seville, but directly to the city, I have my family there. I’ve always said it would be a great dream to wear that shirt again, everyone knows it, but it is not a decision only mine, if I want it or not, it has more things behind. Monchi and everyone in Seville have my phone, They haven’t called me yet and recently it was my birthday and Monchi didn’t call me (laughs). It is something that everyone knows, because of my feeling, “explains the Balkan in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Your winks to Seville

Rakitic makes it clear that it is something that always haunted his head, and that the winks to the Nervión club are for his love rather than forcing that return: «It is not now depending on the situation that I wink as you call it. The situation has arisen, just as I did the five out of five in Rakitic where I included a goal with each team and my selection, as well as with La Casa de Papel, which I understand that you couple directly in that way ».

In addition, the Croatian insists that he wants to sign for a team to continue competing at the highest level: “Everyone who knows me wherever I go, not even to train, I always want to win. Wherever I go, it is to win everything, always. First in training, then matches and then going for all the titles, that will never change. I see myself at my best, to give my best. If I don’t see myself to compete, I would do things differently, but I feel better than ever and I see myself to compete at the highest level for the next three or four years. ”