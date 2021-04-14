Rakhimov-Ogawa, IBF Super Featherweight World Championship for mid-July

Shavkat rakhimov (15-0-1, 12 KO) and Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KO) will contest the IBF super featherweight world championship, once their teams have reached an agreement to avoid the auction, which was scheduled for yesterday, Tuesday. The fight will be played in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on a date to be determined, the most likely being July 10 and 17.

Rakhimov, born in Tajikistan but living in Russia, and Japan’s Ogawa will have their second chance to become world champions. In both cases, the first happened with controversy, as we told a few dates ago in ESPABOX, in the case of Rakhimov due to the excess weight of the rival and in the case of the Japanese due to a controversial decision and doping.

Due to that irregular weight of JoJo Díaz, the belt has been vacant since February, so, removing the case of a tie, in July there will be a new world champion for the history books of boxing.