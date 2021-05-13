Rajoy says that the Congress became “a circus” after the 15-M and the irruption of the new parties

The former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy reappeared this Wednesday night on television, in the first part of the special 15M Lost generation? issued by Cuatro on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of 15-M. In the program, the journalist Sonsoles Ónega also interviewed, separately, the former president of the Government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; former Citizen leader Albert Rivera; and the current leader of Más País and one of the founders of Podemos, Íñigo Errejón.

Rajoy pointed out that the 15-M movement “has not been able to do anything of what it proposed,” and that those who wanted to “throw everything out the window”, “change the political regime in Spain” and “review history” are “going down the preferences of the Spanish, and that comforts me “.

“The new parties arrived here and they were going to fix everything. It was a truly remarkable case of Adamism. All of the above is no longer good for anything. All of us who had governed, everything that was done since the Transition, everything was a disaster, Spain was a joke and there they came announcing: ‘We are going to regenerate politics.’ But what did these gentlemen regenerate? And see where they are “, assures Rajoy, in a veiled allusion to Albert Rivera and Pablo Iglesias, both currently outside the front line of politics.

“A movement led by the extreme left”

According to Rajoy, “It was not austerity that caused the rallies” 15-M in Puerta del Sol. In his opinion, what was happening in the street “was a political movement led by the extreme left.”

Four years later, in the 2015 elections, the PP lost the absolute majority achieved in 2011, something that Rajoy attributes to “the economy”, to “the news about corruption” and to “the criticism of the Government was very harsh.” “I now see some who complain, but for criticism that some of us received at that time ”, affirms the ex-president.

When Ónega pointed out that, after those elections, in which the new parties broke in, “the hemicycle became a television set”, Rajoy affirms that “I don’t know if it was a television set or it was a circus, there everyone was waiting to give a headline, to get a tweet … There was a significant drop “.

The punch

Regarding the aggression he suffered during his presidency, in December 2015, when a young man punched him during an electoral campaign walk in Pontevedra, Rajoy says: “I want to believe that it was an isolated event.”

“It is not the same to make speeches in favor of understanding than to spend all day criticizing everything and accusing everyone of everything, that does a lot of damage to the environment. There are people who seem to want to be unhappy and criticize everything. I suppose he will lead a very sad life, but I can’t fix that “, Add.

Zapatero: “I never interpreted the 15-M as a criticism of my Government”

José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero was the Prime Minister in May 2011, when the 15-M movement broke out. “It was one of the most delicate moments that I had in the period of government and especially in the crisis”, recalls the former leader of the PSOE in the program, during the interview with Sonsoles Ónega.

The government had two options: vacate Puerta del Sol or wait for the protesters to finally withdraw. He opted for the second: “We did well not to evict Sol”, Zapatero states. “My concern was that in the end they would not harm democracy and that the sensitivity of young people and citizens could be expressed by making possible and compatible what fundamental freedoms are, security and that we did not have a public order problem. Add

The former president places the 15-M in the framework of the economic crisis, and recalls that he lived with “tear” the large unemployment figures, and how unemployment was affecting young people. However, he adds that the cries of “they do not represent us” were not taken personally: “I never interpreted that protest as a democratic criticism of my government. The social reaction was due to the socioeconomic situation,” he says. Zapatero also indicates that he is not surprised that “That which emerged as new has been ephemeral.”

Being President of the Government was “a privilege that cannot be compared to anything in life”, it states.

Errejón, on Iglesias’ chalet: “I think it was a mistake”

For his part, Íñigo Errejón affirms in the program that the 15-M was “a shock in Spain”. “People who are not famous and have no money have to make noise to be listened to,” he adds.

The leader of Más País later criticized that, already in 2016, the opportunity to form a government with Pedro Sánchez “with Podemos as a fundamental piece” was not taken.

“Was Galapagar a betrayal?” Sonsoles Ónega asks him, alluding to the decision of the then leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, to move from his apartment in Vallecas to the Galapagar villa where he now resides. “No, but I think It was a mistake. I understand it in personal terms, but not in political terms “, Errejón answers, who also assures that he continues to live in the same house and wearing the same coat as ten years ago.

Rivera: “The ‘they don’t represent us’ didn’t go with me”

“I had a somewhat strange feeling with the 15-M because deep down I shared some of the political and social demands … but on the other hand I believe in representative democracy and the ‘they don’t represent us’ didn’t go with me, “says former Citizen leader Albert Rivera on the program, referring to the 15-M movement.

In the interview, Rivera denies that Ciudadanos was “in the hands of the large Ibex companies.” “Many businessmen thought that since I was a liberal, that meant that I was going to do whatever they wanted. But if you want to make executive and legislative decisions, set up a party, don’t set up a bank “, it states.

Regarding the new parties, Rivera says that “populists is not a label attributed to us. It would be from Podemos on the left and Vox on the right.”