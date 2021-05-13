Rajoy goes out of his usual tone and leaves this stick undeterred: “They will probably criticize me”

Rajoy in the program ’15 -M: Lost generation? ‘ (Photo: FOUR)

Mariano Rajoy has been one of the protagonists of 15-M ¿Generación perdida ?, a special program by Cuatro that consists of two installments about the citizen movement that put Spanish politics in check.

Sonsoles Ónega has interviewed some of the protagonists of 15-M, which this year celebrates a decade.

The former president of the Government has spoken of the result of the 2015 elections in which the PP lost the absolute majority with which it had governed like a roller.

Rajoy has indicated that they fell a lot “due to a set of factors”: “The economy, the news about corruption did not help either.” The former leader also explained that it was “very hard” because the criticisms of the Government “were very harsh”: “I see some who complain that they say that, but for criticism that some of us received at that time and all that counts.”

On whether he feared that new parties such as Ciudadanos or Podemos would get ahead of the parties of a lifetime, Rajoy is clear: “Anything can happen. In those elections, those of 2015, which were our worst, we had 80 more seats than Ciudadanos and in the following elections more than 100. This sorpasso thing, they had to run a lot and climb some hills to get it ”.

Rajoy has also been critical of the slogans with which these parties came to politics: “They were going to fix everything. It was a remarkable case of Adamism. All of the above is useless ”.

“We come to regenerate politics, see what these gentlemen regenerated and see where they are,” said the former president.

Ónega has highlighted that at that time the Congress became & …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.