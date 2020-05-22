Rajon Rondo is convinced that the Lakers have a shot at a title | Thearon W. Henderson / .
Rajon Rondo is eager to get back on the field, but the Los Angeles Lakers point guard understands why safety is the most important factor to consider when returning.
Rondo chatted about how he did during isolation on The Undefeated podcast. “I want to play. As a competitor, you want to play,” Rondo told Marc Spears. But he also wants to protect his family and the people around him. “Safety is first. Even though we are athletes, we are as fragile as anyone in the face of this virus. ”
"The first question was always,' When is the NBA season going to come back? 'I got a lot of those. I told them, 'I will know the same time you find out,'"
– Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 21, 2020
He stressed that the Lakers want to finish what they started despite being out of action for months, but have not changed their mindset. “We have a great team and a great opportunity,” said Rondo. “And you can feel everyone’s vibe. They want to go out, play and finish what we started. “
Rajon Rondo has been teaching his friends and family yoga as part of his efforts to stay ready for the NBA to return, and he also said he thinks the Lakers have what it takes to "get to the promised land" when the season resumes.
– Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) May 21, 2020
The Lakers are a team full of veterans and title hungry players. Almost a decade has passed since a championship was won in Los Angeles, something unacceptable to many for a franchise that has been so dominant for so long.