‘Rajada’ by Albiol against Medié Jiménez

05/09/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

The Villarreal defender Raul Albiol stated that the referee of the match that his team lost at home to Celta (2-4), David Medié Jiménez, had “a bad afternoon”.

“Now it’s time to continue,” he said in statements to Movistar LaLiga, in which he indicated that the goal of his team is to be in Europe next year through the League.

“Today there have been decisions that have harmed us and we have not found help in the controversial plays”, continued the international center-back, alluding to the two penalties with which his team was punished. “Despite the fatigue, we have tried,” he concluded.