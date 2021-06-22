Raising your hand on Google Meet will be more visible from now on

06/21/2021 at 8:41 PM CEST

The “Raise your hand” feature in Google Meet video calls was much needed. Now Google has made it more useful for all parts of video calling. With the latest version of Google Meet, it’s easier for managers to notice raised hands, address participants and deal with queues that occur as announced by Google.

New Features Include an improved visual icon and an animation in the video tile, showing an animation of a raised hand expanding to display the participant’s name (above). The mosaic of people with raised hands can be moved to be more visible in the grid view and will be accompanied by an “audio notification for all participants when the first hand is raised raised“ Google explained.

The administrators they will also see a clickable notification showing the number of hands raised and a link to a queue of all participants with raised hands. To keep things less messy, a participant’s hand will be lowered automatically after they speak. The new features will be available in meetings in most Google business productsplus G Suite Basic, Google Workspace Business Starter clients, and personal Google accounts. It will roll out to fast-release domains on June 16, and to scheduled-release domains on June 30, 2021.