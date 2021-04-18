Raising the number of refugees to 62,000 this fiscal year is “difficult,” Blinken acknowledged.

15 minutes. The Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Antony Blinken, considered this Sunday that it is “difficult” that the quota of refugees that his country admits annually to rise to 62,000 during this fiscal year, which ends in September.

This was said in an interview with ABC News after the White House had to retract on Friday and announce that it will increase that quota in May. It did so after criticism received after ordering it to remain at 15,000.

In this way, the cap remains at the same historically low level that was set by the Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021).

Blinken blamed the management of the previous government for the fact that the refugee quota for this year will not reach 62,000. They inherited a “broken” system.

However, he insisted that the Joe Biden Executive will review the matter “in the coming weeks.”

“We can start bringing in people who have been in the process and could not enter. That starts today and we’ll review it in mid-May.“Blinken stressed.

In February, the Foreign Minister notified Congress that the White House planned to raise the refugee cap for this fiscal year from 15,000 to 62,500. However, the delay in doing so made activists uneasy.

It will increase but it is not known how much

For his part, the White House national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, reiterated this Sunday in an interview with the Fox News channel that the Government is “absolutely committed” to increasing the annual quota of refugees that the country admits, although not wanted to offer a specific number.

Biden “is fully committed to ensuring that the US not only accepts refugees, but we also raise the quota.Sullivan pointed out.

On Saturday, the president told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, where he is spending the weekend, that he was going to increase the quota, without giving figures.

Biden explained that they were working on this issue when the immigration crisis emerged on the border with Mexico, where record numbers of undocumented immigrants are arriving, including many unaccompanied minors.

“We could not do two things at the same time, but now we are going to raise the number,” he said.

Biden announced in February that in fiscal year 2022, which begins in October, his Executive’s annual refugee quota would rise to 125,000. However, his government did not clarify for the moment if it will finally be carried out.