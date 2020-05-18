When it comes to taxes, few economists have echoed Arthur B. Laffer, considered “the father of the supply economy”.

His experience of more than thirty years covers public and private collaborations. The most important was the one lent to the Reagan administration during the tumultuous 80s. At that time, an aggressive fiscal policy was undertaken, which meant lowering the rate on workers’ incomes, collapsing the thesis of fiscal consolidation that had prevailed until then in the economy. .

That is why its most representative legacy is the famous Laffer curve, which exposes the relationship between increases in the tax rate and tax collection. But it is not the precursor to this idea of ​​keeping a low tax profile.

Arthur Laffer in a file image.

Ibn Jaldún He was a notable scholar who lived between the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries. Of Andalusian origin and also called Abenjaldún, he was the author of a verbose work that ranged from sociology to history through economics, standing out in the latter subject for his study of market dynamics.

His rich economic thinking argued that low taxes encourage activity and trade, increasing the income of the sultan.

With this thesis an interesting distribution of benefits was generated at the same time that security increased since the monarch, supported by a prosperous society and participative of a free market, would be encouraged in the defense of the nation from its enemies.

Lowering taxes does not respond to the ingenuity of neoliberal currents who have developed a thesis with which to protect the wealthy after decades of inflation in financial assets.

Ibn Jaldún argued that low taxes encourage activity and commerce.

The great Japanese recession was prolonged in duration after the administrations Hashimoto (1997) and Koizumi (2001) advocate a premature tax reform, which generated the opposite effects to those expected. Tax revenues fell and the fiscal deficit increased, generating a deflationary spiral.

The demonized on the left Reagan and Thatcher They undertook harsh reforms in the eighties with the central objective of giving economic prominence to private initiative and individual action against the State, with four pillars, among which the reduction of the tax burden on labor and capital income stood out.

John F. Kennedy, and much earlier in the 1920s the president Calvin Coolidge, reduced taxes creating a favorable environment for growth that naturally led to increased tax collection.

Lowering taxes or keeping them at relatively low rates is not an economic paradigm today. It is a necessity. It is an idea that persists insistently throughout the last seven hundred years of economic thought. From Jaldún to Laffer.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, at the White House.







Efe

The administration Trump It lowered the corporate tax in 2017 and, indeed, experienced a lower collection of this heading.

It is far from a personal defense of the current president of the United States, but this lower tax burden on companies created a climate of greater individual prosperity.

That drop in corporate collection was offset by higher collection in other taxes. Tax revenue since his arrival at the White House has increased by over 4% thanks to the increased collection of labor income, which has also experienced a significant tax cut.

Raising taxes cannot be described as “fiscal patriotism”. That definition, in addition to a basic one, is totally incorrect from all possible study angles.

Trump lowered the corporate tax and has seen others grow, like income from work.

The tax justice that is intended to be imposed implies “progressivity, balance and transparency”. Justice and imposition do not marry very well, the truth. A solidarity tax is, in addition to an absurd, surely unconstitutional, so the mere allusion to the term completely discredits it. A thesis that the former minister also defended this Sunday in Invertia Miguel Sebastian in his article Again the wealth tax.

A reconstruction rate that falls on medium and high assets (incomes that represent a maximum of 40% of the total) when, on the other hand, subsidies are being generated that discourage work, such as the minimum vital income, is absurd.

With full capital freedom, raising taxes on the wealthy fails to raise revenue. Furthermore, as has been amply demonstrated in Japan during its recession, it generates a fiscal hole because spending can increase while income no longer behaves the same. Correcting that imbalance is even more painful.

Raising taxes on the wealthy ends up being paid by the poor. And this is so because in the end the State is forced to raise taxes due to the fiscal deficit generated by the lowest collection (the famous Laffer curve).

In an interview a little over a year ago, Laffer put it very aptly: “Does anyone believe that by suffocating high incomes and companies they will create more jobs? It’s just the other way around! ” And as he himself said, raising taxes is an economic error and it is a moral error.

.