Raises her dress in public, Daniella Chávez falls in love with fans | INSTAGRAM

For the pretty Chilean influencer and model, Daniella Chávez, the most important thing is her fans and this time we were able to realize that she felt something naughty and complacent performing an action that we did not expect but that fell in love completely to his fans.

That’s right, the beautiful Chilean was walking through what appears to be a parking lot when she decided to lift her spring dress and show her charms, because she was only wearing one thread and she managed to show a lot in those short but precious seconds.

To many on the internet it seemed like a video of the most attractive and spectacular, however, as always, there are people who do not agree on what the internet celebrities and that they described the video as something improper, bad example and even in bad taste.

Nevertheless Daniella Chavez She knows that she does everything for her followers and that she wants to pamper them with her entertainment in a way that they never imagined, always innovating and daring to do things like this, of course without neglecting any detail and always looking beautiful.

The video has hundreds of thousands of comments, where they congratulate her, flatter her and of course they declare their love for her and it has been placed as one of the most viewed and best received clips in the history of their social networks.

If we look at their stories a bit, we can see that Daniella continues to live that dream life in Miami, Florida, the city she always wanted to know and now enjoys driving around in her car and recording some videos for her followers.

She also confessed to us and announced that her exclusive content is improving as she is more than motivated to do more things for which they pay that subscription, such as putting on one of her most uncovered swimsuits of all and showing her charms wholesale from all her better angles.

In that clip, she was wearing a black bathing suit that made her skin contrast in an incredible way and that is her beauty will shine as we have rarely seen it, because the set leaves very little to the imagination and a lot in view.

That I also take a few moments to share one of those images with positive words in which she tries to give us some advice and this time she focused on the routine we do before bed, advising us on some of the points that she makes.

Daniella Chávez will continue with the creation of attractive content, so we recommend you not to miss Show News, where we will rescue her best video photos and above all we will tell you all the important information regarding the photo shoot activities and all that that Internet users enjoy so much. she.