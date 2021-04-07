Raise the temperature! Kendall Jenner poses in nude swimsuit

Raise the temperature! Kendall Jenner poses in a nude swimsuit | Instagram

With boots and an almost imperceptible swimsuit, the beautiful model Kendall Jenner managed to make everyone fall in love on the Instagram social network, capturing the attention of her more than 157 million followers who did not hesitate to flatter her.

The also businesswoman she showed off her tanned skin for a few days off with her sisters enjoying the entry of spring.

Enjoying the sun’s rays, Jenner once again raised the temperature on the Instagram social network by showing off her body with little clothing.

Carrying a Swimwear Two-piece nude color that became imperceptible to the eye, the 25-year-old model showed off her curves sitting from an armchair, complementing her outfit with a pair of western boots.

It is worth mentioning that Kylie Jenner’s sister enjoyed a few days off at her mother’s residence in Palm Springs, California, in the company of her sisters.

This is how she flaunted her slim silhouette with a small nude swimsuit with a triangular top and floss shorts that highlighted her kilometer-long legs and marked abdomen.

The swimsuit worn by the socialite It is part of the new Summer Spring 2021 collection of the I Am Gia brand, which at the moment is totally sold out.

As we mentioned earlier, the Kim Kardashian’s half-sister She complemented her risky bikini with brown cowboy boots and sunglasses.

He shared on Instagram his photos posing in a chair at his mother’s residence in Palm Springs, while his hair was totally wet and his face was free of makeup.

As expected, this publication did not go unnoticed among its more than 158 million followers, since in just one it managed to exceed 8 million “likes” and got more than 26 thousand comments.

The Kardashian Jenner sisters flocked to Palm Springs to enjoy the Easter holidays as a family.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian, with their children, as well as Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi met at the residence.

This is how Kendall Jenner took the opportunity to play with all her nephews to look for Easter eggs in the large garden of the rest residence.

As you may recall, in the last season of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the highest paid model in the world revealed that she is eager to become a mother, while she is the only one in the clan who still does not have babies.

However, she also says that it is a relief to be able to return her nephews to their mothers when she feels tired, something she could not do when she already has children of her own.

On the other hand, flower dresses cannot be more trending this season and Kendall Jenner has found hers.

It is the floral print design in pink tones of Rodarte that wears Selena Gomez in the music video “Once”, while the American model has chosen it for a day in the field and has worn it with cowboy boots.

It is a long dress with a pink base with a delicate floral print and puffed sleeves, a v-neck, a fitted body to mark the silhouette and a flared skirt.

Kendall chose this design for a sunny spring day spent in the middle of nature and posed among flowers next to a golf course.

The American model combined the design with brown cowboy boots, which give the outfit a different and more informal vibe that looks great for that moment.