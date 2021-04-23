Raise the reward to find the soulless man who carved the word “Trump” on a manatee

An organization for the defense of animals in The United States increased this Thursday to $ 8,000 the reward for any information that leads to the capture of the person who recorded the word “TRUMP” on the back of a manatee in Florida waters.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) in Citrus County increased from $ 3,000 to $ 8,000 the amount of the reward for the capture of the person or persons who wrote the name of the former US president on a manatee, which was discovered on January 10 in the Homosassa River.

“It is worrying that someone has interfered with a threatened species. We hope that the additional reward will revitalize the case and present a witness. “Stephen Wells, ALDF chief executive officer, said in a statement.

According to officials from the Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies that continue to investigate the event, the word “appears to be written in seaweed and not carved on the manatee’s back,” which does not appear to be in danger.

These mammals are considered a threatened species and are protected by laws that prohibit “Harass, hurt or annoy” manatees.

“Harassment” includes any act that potentially injures or disturbs an animal or causes a disruption to the normal behavior of a manatee.

Dave Bautista, star of the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy”, offered a reward of $ 20,000 also for information that allows the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Bautista, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestling champion, is not the only one offering a reward for catching the vandal who engraved the former president’s last name on the mammal’s skin in the Homosassa River, on Florida’s northwest coast.

These aquatic mammals are plant eaters and have no natural enemies.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), 674 manatees have died between January 1 and April 14, much more than half of the 824 that died throughout 2018, so far the worst year for this herbivore.

Most years, the mortality of these animals involves boats, which account for about 20% of known human-caused deaths, according to the Center for Biological Diversity in St. Petersburg, on Florida’s west coast.

Each year about a hundred manatees are killed by boat collisions, as recreational boating in Florida continues to increase.

A report from this center found that government fast-track authorization of boat access projects without analyzing their collective impacts is likely a key factor behind boat strikes, which remain the leading cause of manatee deaths.

Keep reading: Woman who ran over a girl “for being Mexican” faces 27 years in prison