Administrator Lina Hidalgo announced Friday that the alert level in Harris County rises to four, in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases and the rise in hospitalizations. “It is a very serious situation,” she said, saying that there will be no way to overcome the current crisis without taking into account what the statistics show and protecting lives.

Lina Hidalgo said that she takes the measure to go down the curve and avoid going back to the starting point where all activities were closed and intelligently manage the emergency. She also called on leaders to make responsible decisions that are not based exclusively on the economy, but include more factors.

Hidalgo compared the COVID-19 threat to an “invisible hurricane” and called on the population to work together, as on other occasions, to ensure common welfare. “We are going at full speed into a catastrophic situation,” he said.

“Stay home except for essential things,” said Hidalgo and called for the following instructions:

They must remain in the homes, except for activities that cannot be postponed, such as the purchase of food or medicine. Avoid any meeting, of any size. Workers in essential activities must take extreme precautions to avoid contagions. Any person in a risky condition (over 65 years or with pre-existing conditions) should be kept at home. The use of masks is essential to protect others. Do not visit nursing homes, hospice centers or hospitals. Avoid and cancel any outdoor or indoor activities such as concerts, rodeos, sports events.

“History will remember if we take action or not, this is the time to get serious and work together,” added the administrator.

On the other hand, during the morning of this Friday the governor of Texas announced measures that partially revert the reopening of the state and imposed restrictions on bars and restaurants, among other businesses.