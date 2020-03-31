Chelsea would have contacted Mino Raiola for a specific purpose…

Mino Raiola is one of the most important players’ agents on the football planet today. And according to the Daily Express, it is in this capacity that he who manages the affairs of Paul Pogba or Romelu Lukaku in particular, would have been contacted by the management of Chelsea recently.

The Blues would like to be kept informed of the situation Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper is linked to theAC Milan until June 30, 2021, and negotiations for a possible extension have so far been unsuccessful. For their part, the Londoners seem to be looking for a new number 1, the veteran Willy Caballero and the Spanish Kepa Arrizabalaga being presumably pushed to the exit by Frank Lampard.

As a reminder, the Italian international has, in recent years, been regularly cited on the shelves of Paris Saint Germain or real Madrid.

