Rainy season is expected in much of the country

MEXICO CITY

The strong contribution of humidity generated by a zone of low pressure with probability for cyclonic development located on the Gulf of Tehuantepec and another zone of instability in the Gulf of Mexico, will maintain the rainy season in the east, south and southeast of the Mexican Republic .

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), this Saturday torrential punctual rains are forecast in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Veracruz; intense in regions of Guerrero and Puebla, and very strong in Campeche and Yucatán.

The precipitations could be with electrical discharges, strong winds, possible hail fall, waves of 2 to 3 meters high, in addition to probable waterspouts off the coasts of Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Besides intense punctual rains in Colima and Michoacán; very strong in Jalisco; strong in Mexico City, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nayarit, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí and Tlaxcala.

Intervals of showers in Sinaloa and Tamaulipas, and isolated rains in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

In most states with a rain forecast, electric shocks are also expected, as well as possible hail fall in Chiapas, Mexico City, Colima, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla , Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

The first low pressure system is located approximately 180 kilometers south of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca, with a 40 percent probability for development to a tropical cyclone in the 48-hour forecast with maximum sustained winds of 30 kilometers per hour, gusts of 40 kilometers per hour and is moving towards the northeast.

Likewise, surveillance is being maintained over another area of ​​low pressure in the Pacific Ocean, with a 50 percent probability of cyclonic development in the 48-hour forecast.

The phenomenon is located approximately 1,720 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur and is moving slowly towards the west. Due to its location, it does not affect the national territory.

On the other hand, in the Gulf of Mexico, a low pressure zone was formed this Saturday morning with a 10 percent probability for cyclonic development in the five-day forecast, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of the Port of Veracruz.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 20 kilometers per hour, gusts of 35 kilometers per hour and moves erratically.

