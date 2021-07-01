Rains put 600 thousand hectares of sorghum at risk in Tamaulipas

TAMAULIPAS

The recent rains registered in the state have put 600 thousand hectares of sorghum at risk because the machinery cannot enter to harvest due to the high level of humidity, said producers from the north of Tamaulipas.

Agustín Hernández Cardona, president of the Northern Tamaulipas Regional Agricultural Union, explained that the concern is latent because the meteorological service has predicted that there will be significant rainfall in the next 48 hours.

This situation causes the threshing to be lengthened and the grain to become more moist.

The only thing that farmers fear is that there will be significant rains, where the forecasts are not favorable after there are many possibilities that in the next 48 hours there will be significant rainfall, “he said.

The rain that has been registered in a large part of the entity is due to a low pressure channel and it is expected that for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday they will occur from strong to intense.

Díaz Ordaz is one of the municipalities where more water has fallen with a record of 148 liters of rain per square meter.

Other towns that are experiencing the same are Río Bravo, Reynosa, Miguel Alemán, Camargo and Mier.

The trucks and machinery enter the plots without problem, however, to leave already loaded is the problem since the weight and the softened earth cause the trucks to get stuck and struggle a lot to be able to leave, ”said Herón Garza, producer.

If the forecasts do not fail, the producers will find it necessary to stop the threshing machines and trucks because, as the soil is softened, they will be clogged by its weight.

jcs