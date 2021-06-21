Rains leave more than 2,500 people affected in Oaxaca

OAXACA

The State Coordination for Civil Protection reported that the effects of tropical wave number three left 523 homes flooded and more than 2,500 affected.

He assured that the Regional Council of Civil Protection of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec provided timely attention to families in an emergency situation due to severe rains in the area.

The balance of the intense rains in Juchitán de Zaragoza is 300 flooded homes, 1,300 people affected in the Fifth, Seventh and Ninth sections, due to the overflowing of the Los Perros River and accumulation of garbage in the sewage system.

In Ciudad Ixtepec there are 200 homes and a thousand people affected by the overflowing of the Los Perros River and accumulation of garbage in the sewage system.

jcs