Rains in Oaxaca leave 10 affected municipalities

OAXACA

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that the low pressure zone increased to 90 percent its probability of cyclonic development within 48 hours.

It is located south of Acapulco, Guerrero, and will generate heavy to torrential rains in Oaxaca, Chiapas and Guerrero.

#Comunicado The population is called to take precautions against #Meteorological phenomena in the #Pacific #Ocean and #GulfofMéxico. More information at https://t.co/tJCGgA0Soq pic.twitter.com/6xyO71wmQm – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 18, 2021

Roads and Aeropistas de Oaxaca attends and monitors the effects on the highway sector due to the presence of severe rains that have occurred in the low pressure zone with the probability of cyclonic development.

David Mayrén Carrasco, director of the infrastructure agency, reported that the greatest impacts are concentrated in the regions of the Coast and Sierra Sur, where landslides and landslides have been reported on roads; With regard to the Papaloapan and Isthmus regions, river overflows have been reported, which has caused flooding in some stretches of roads.

The rains registered in the region of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec affected some 10 Zapotec municipalities, where rivers and streams overflowed causing damage to crops, roads, and backyard animal pens.

The Regional Council of Civil Protection in a night session reported that during this Thursday the tributaries decreased their critical level, while the four temporary shelters, in Santa María Petapa and Ciudad Ixtepec, used the day before to protect themselves from the rain, were vacated. the early hours of Thursday.

In the same way, it recognized the participation of the communities when implementing tequios or cleaning actions when removing the garbage, freeing the sewers.

In order to help the population affected by the overflow of the Los Perros River, which flooded the Fifth, Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Sections in Juchitán de Zaragoza, the National Defense Secretariat began the application of the DN-III-E Plan in the Isthmus region.

Emilio Montero, municipal president of Juchitán de Zaragoza, reported about a thousand flooded homes, settled in the lower part of the river that crosses the towns of Ciudad Ixtepec, Xadani, Ixtaltepec and Juchitán.

For this reason, the implementation of the Plan to support civil society was required, which included the rescue of inhabitants and surveillance of the properties of those affected, support with boats and vans of the Municipal Police for transfers to a temporary shelter.

However, he acknowledged that few people showed willingness to leave their homes for fear of “acts of robbery.”

The mayor stressed that the temporary shelter has a medical service, bedrooms, toilets, kitchen and dining room, as well as complying with health recommendations to avoid contagion by covid-19.

The state health services, through the Sanitary Jurisdiction, have fixed and mobile medical units to attend to people who require it, while the “Macedonio Benítez Fuentes” general hospital would receive victims with medical emergencies.

In Ciudad Ixtepec, the evaluation of four temporary shelters was carried out, one in Santa María Petapa and three in Ciudad Ixtepec by the Municipal DIF, which were used for a couple of hours.

At the cut-off tonight, Civil Protection reported that San Miguel Tenango, Guevea de Humboldt, Santiago Lachiguiri and Santiago Ixcuintepec were held incommunicado due to landslides of mud and stones, although there are alternate roads.

jcs