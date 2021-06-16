Rains hit the archaeological zone of Monte Albán

OAXACA

The heavy rains registered in the last hours caused the water to stagnate this Tuesday in the central square of the archaeological zone of Monte Alban, located in the metropolitan area of ​​Oaxaca.

The water stagnation prevented visitors from making the usual route to the archaeological site, reopened in November last year by the Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), after the temporary closure due to a health recommendation due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the operational personnel of the institution, the flooded water derived from the runoff down the slopes of the hill, without causing significant damage to the monuments.

The drain that the ancient Zapotecs implemented still works well, and as the hours go by, the water will have leaked ”, commented a maintenance worker.

Likewise, the INAH has an established protocol for any natural or meteorological phenomenon for which there is a maintenance and conservation team.

Given the passage of hydrometeorological phenomena such as the one in force in Oaxaca, the state and federal agencies of Civil Protection recommend paying attention to rivers, streams and streams of short distance and rapid response.

In addition, it permanently works in coordination with the National Water Commission (Conagua), Communications and Transportation, and the Federal Electricity Commission, as well as with the National Defense and Navy secretariats to help protect the population and its heritage.

Conagua reported today that the Yosocuta dam, located in the Mixteca region, has exceeded 80 percent of its ordinary storage level and has the capacity to receive possible runoff from the next few days.

jcs