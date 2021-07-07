Rains hit Edomex again; waterspouts leave disaster

MEXICO CITY.

For the second consecutive day, the rains hit the west of the Valley of Mexico in the area of ​​Naucalpan and Atizapán.

In the perimeter of Naucalpan, important roads were affected.

The Periférico registered a ponding of approximately 80 centimeters in height in both directions, causing a kilometer settlement.

In Atizapán again rains were registered, but the damage was greater than those registered last Monday, when there were fallen fences, houses buried by mud and hundreds of damaged furniture, with a balance of four thousand people affected in 24 neighborhoods.

One of the most affected areas was Calacoaya, where in several houses the fences collapsed, as in the Romero Rodríguez family house, where the force of the water coming from the higher parts caused the collapse of the main fence and the water it will penetrate destroying everything in its path.

Given the damage, throughout the municipality, Mayor Ruth Olvera Nieto asked the Ministry of the Interior to implement the DNIII Plan.

It should be remembered that the cleaning of the General Hospital of Atizapán continued yesterday, after it was flooded on Monday by rains with sewage.

Francisco Fernández, state health secretary, said that during the storm there were 101 patients, of which 64 were transferred to other hospitals to protect them.

Jorge Joaquín González, executive member of the Water Commission of the State of Mexico, revealed that the municipalities with the greatest damage from Monday’s rains were Atizapán, Zumpango, Cuautitlán Izcalli and Tlalnepantla.

There were 431 flooded homes, 15 businesses and nine vehicles. The official explained that the immediate stage of reducing water levels has now passed.

2 die by lightning in Oaxaca

OAXACA, Oax.— Four people, including a minor, died in the last hours as a result of the torrential rains in Oaxaca, reported the state government’s Public Security Secretariat (SSPO).

The elements of the corporation located yesterday Tuesday the bodies of two men, who apparently died after being struck by lightning in San Juan Colorado, in the Costa region.

According to the police report, the victims are Mauricio and Valentín, both 44 years old, who perished while protecting themselves from the rain under a tree. Two dogs, companion pets, also died as a result of the electric shock.

On the other hand, on Monday night two people died when a wall fell on them, apparently softened by the humidity caused by the runoff of the tributaries that converge in the community of San Francisco Yosocuta, in the municipality of Huajuapan de León in the Mixteca region.

The events occurred when some families were playing on the municipal court on a rainy afternoon, however, at some point the perimeter fence fell on people. The community immediately went to the rescue under the rubble, however, a 20-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy.

Patricia briseño

2 die in a mudslide

PACHUCA.— A balance of two dead people and one more injured was what left a landslide that occurred on a road in the Otomí-Tepehua region, in the state of Hidalgo, reported the emergency services of this entity.

The events occurred in the community of Tierra Fuerte, in the municipality of San Bartolo Tutotepec, where a rift from a hill fell on a Nissan Tsuru-type car, which was traveling along the road.

The survivor of the incident would have been the one who alerted the emergency services personnel to request their support.

Upon arrival at the site, they extracted the bodies of two older adults identified by their initials as JMSS and MSSM from the rubble.

In Nuevo León, elements of Civil Protection of the entity reported the rescue of a puppy that was in the Aztlán channel, in Monterrey, amid the rains that occurred on Tuesday in the entity.

Emmanuel Rincon and Aracely Garza

Family falls into sinkhole; comes out unscathed

CIUDAD VICTORIA.— The intense rains registered in Tamaulipas brought with it the collapse of the various avenues and flooding in neighborhoods in the cities of Victoria, Reynosa and Matamoros.

The rains ranged from heavy to occasional, so in minutes the streets had serious flooding.

In the morning, with regard to the city of Matamoros, in addition to the fact that the water threatened to enter homes, the accident of a family made up of a couple and a baby was recorded, after they fell into a sinkhole located in the Plan de Ayutla and Nafarrete streets. Fortunately, they were unharmed.

In Reynosa the authorities reported seven flooded neighborhoods of which two were used motor pumps, while the main streets collapsed.

For their part, Ciudad Victoria firefighters reported vehicles stranded on various avenues due to currents in the streets.

They reported the Vamos Tamaulipas neighborhood in flood, but despite the fact that its inhabitants were exhorted, they did not want to evacuate due to the fear of losing things of value.

The rains are due to the presence of a low pressure channel that is located in the Gulf of Mexico and it is contemplated that it will last today.

Alfredo Pena