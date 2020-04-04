For this Saturday heavy rains are expected with very strong punctuals in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

Notimex –

This Saturday it is forecast that the cold front 48 move slowly over the northeast of the countrycausing rains very strong points with electric shocks and hail fall in Coahuila, New Lion Y Tamaulipas.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), in the afternoon low pressure channels associated with instability in the upper atmosphere will cause rains strong in the east and southeast of the national territory.

Likewise, temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius will continue to be recorded in 20 states of the Mexican Republic.

Regarding rainfall will be presented rains strong with very strong points of 50 to 75 liters per square meter in Coahuila, New Lion Y Tamaulipas.

In addition to intervals of showers with rains strong points of 25 to 50 liters per square meter for the states of Puebla, Veracruz and Chiapas, as well as showers for Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo and Oaxaca.

While the minimum temperatures are expected from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius in the Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango, and from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius in the Sierras of Baja California.

On the contrary, the maximum temperatures will be 40 to 45 degrees Celsius in Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.