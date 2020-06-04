Drew Brees ran into a wave of criticism Wednesday from famous athletes, including some of his teammates at the New Orleans Saints, after the quarterback insisted he disliked that some NFL players have protested against injustice. racial kneeling down during the National Anthem.

In an interview with Yahoo, Brees was asked to address the protest led in 2016 by Colin Kaepernick, then the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who began to get down on one knee when the National Anthem was performed, before games. Kaepernick thus protested against police abuse of minorities.

“I will never agree with anyone who disrespects the flag of the United States,” Brees said at the beginning of his response.

I emphasize that the National Anthem reminds him of his two grandparents, who were part of the armed forces during World War II.

“In many cases it brings me to tears thinking about everything they have sacrificed and not only the military, but in this case, all those in the civil rights movement of the 1960s and everything that so many people have endured so far” .

Criticism of Brees’ comment appeared on the social networks of great professional athletes including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins was Brees’ sidekick with the Saints in the 2009 season when they won the Super Bowl, but he spent the past six years with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to New Orleans on this offseason break.

Brees has said that he supports those protesting against police brutality but has insisted that he does not consider the National Anthem ceremony to be the ideal forum for that. In 2017 Brees participated along with his companions who knelt before the National Anthem, but rose simultaneously when it began to sound.