Rains by Enrique leave affectations; Chihuahua reports damage from another phenomenon

MEXICO CITY.

The recent rains affected states such as Michoacán, Colima and Chihuahua, Nuevo León. Classes stopped in Sinaloa, while in Baja California Sur they are getting ready for Enrique’s possible arrival tomorrow as a tropical depression.

In Michoacán, the transfer of goods from the port of Lázaro Cárdenas to the center of the country is affected as a result of several landslides and floods on the railways that caused the heavy rains caused by the passage of Hurricane Enrique, which, at the close of this edition, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Authorities reported a landslide that affected the train tracks between Las Minas and Lázaro Cárdenas, preventing the passage of the railroad.

According to a statement from the SCT Michoacán Center, there is also flooding on the railroad in another section.

At the moment there is no passage of the train from Uruapan to Lázaro Cárdenas, until the tracks are released.

In Colima, Enrique left 36 damaged branches in the coastal community of El Paraíso. At least 6 of them resulted with total damage, according to the mayor of Armería, Salvador Bueno Arceo. Outstanding military personnel arrived yesterday in the town of Tecuanillo, Tecomán, as part of the DN-III-E Plan strategy.

In Chihuahua, the rains generated by a low pressure channel in interaction with a divergence in height and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean caused effects.

Seven colonies were declared a disaster area. Authorities quantify the damages.

Most of the damages occurred in urban areas due to the dragging of people and vehicles and flooding in homes, with only material damage in several municipalities, according to a state Civil Protection report.

In Sinaloa, given the forecast of torrential rains, the State Institute of Civil Protection decided to suspend face-to-face activities in all Community Learning Centers, as well as in nurseries.

In Nuevo León, due to the weekend rains in the south of the state, the waterfalls and streams of the El Salto Tourist Park, in Zaragoza, were painted an orange color because the rainfall generated a landslide in the upper part of the mountains and they dragged dirt and clay.

In Jalisco they reported a white balance after Enrique’s passage.

In Baja California Sur they get ready for Enrique’s possible arrival tomorrow as a tropical depression.

With information from Carlos Coria, Pedro Juárez, Jesús Bustamante, Aracely Garza and Karla Méndez