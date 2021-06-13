Rains: At least 6 municipalities on alert for showers and electrical activity

MEXICO CITY.- Six mayors of Mexico City are on Yellow Alert due to strengthening of rainy areas.

Through its Twitter account, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reported that they are Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza.

In these districts, rain of between 15 and 29 millimeters and wind of 50 to 59 kilometers per hour are expected, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The agency reported that for the afternoon of this Sunday a nucleus of great vertical development is observed entering the north of the city, which will cause rains and showers in that area, accompanied by electrical activity.

For this reason, he recommended closing doors and windows and in case of detecting clogged drainage, he asked to report it.

A highly vertically developed cloud core is observed entering the north of the city, where it will cause #rains and #shoots. Stay informed. #PrognosisOfTime #PreventionIsOurForce pic.twitter.com/oPMF7etoxO – Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 13, 2021

So far, light rain has been registered in the Cuauhtémoc, Azcapotzalco and Iztapalapa municipalities, while in Gustavo A. Madero it is strong.

Light rain in @AlcCuauhtemocMx, @A_VCarranza, @AzcapotzalcoMx, @Alc_Iztapalapa and strong in @ TuAlcaldiaGAM. # OperativoLluvias2021 @SacmexCDMX @SGIRPC_CDMX # Working TogetherTelephone # 911CDMX. – C5 CDMX (@ C5_CDMX) June 13, 2021

