In the next few hours showers are expected with strong storms, electric shocks in some areas of the country

Notimex –

The National Weather Service reported that this Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy during the morning and probability of rains and showers in areas of the City of Mexico and the State of Mexico, which could be accompanied by electric shocks. West wind 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km / h) with gusts of 40 km / h.

In the city of Mexico a maximum temperature of 25 to 27 ° C and a minimum of 12 to 14 ° C is forecast, and for the capital of the State of Mexico, maximum temperature of 23 to 25 ° C and minimum of 6 to 8 ° C.

In the Baja California Peninsula, cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon with rains isolated in Baja California and without rain in Baja California Sur. Hot environment. Morning fog banks on the west coast of the region. West wind 10 to 25 km / h.

The North Pacific will have cloudy skies in the afternoon with intervals of showers in Sonora and no rain in Sinaloa. Very hot environment in the region. Southwest wind 10 to 25 km / h, with gusts of 60 to 70 km / h in Sonora.

In the Central Pacific there will be partially cloudy skies with increased cloudiness in the afternoon and rains isolated, electric shocks in Michoacán and no rain in the rest of the region. Hot environment. West wind 15 to 30 km / h, in addition to gusts of 40 km / h.

Cloudy sky is expected in the South Pacific with rains Intense point with electric shocks, possible hail fall and strong gusts of wind in Chiapas and Oaxaca, as well as rains isolated in Guerrero. Hot environment on the coasts of the region and wind of variable direction from 10 to 25 km / h, in addition to gusts of 40 km / h during storms.

In the Gulf of Mexico Cloudy sky is forecast with rains Intense punctuals in Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and very strong in Tabasco, all accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and possible hail fall. Warm atmosphere in the south of the region. North component wind of 15 to 30 km / h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h on the coasts of Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, a partly cloudy sky is expected in the morning; overcast in the afternoon with rains Very strong points, electric shocks and strong winds in Campeche, Yucatan, as well as strong ones in Quintana Roo. East and northeast winds of 20 to 35 km / h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h and possible waterspouts on the Campeche and Yucatan coasts.