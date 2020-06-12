The damage caused by the torrential rains, added to the socio-economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in El Salvador increased the number of people in food insecurity, so the country will need actions to face the crisis, Luis González affirms. from the Salvadoran Ecological Unit UNES, a non-governmental organization.

“So I think it is necessary for the Ministry of Agriculture to generate strategic plans … concrete actions aimed at facing this crisis of loss of food security and sovereignty at the national level and the impacts of climate change on food production,” says González.

El Salvador has not resolved its food sovereignty because it imports a high percentage of basic grains, fruits and vegetables; Nor does it define the emergency law that maintains the tension between President Nayib Bukele and Congress.

While COVID-19 has infected about 40 older adults who were under absolute quarantine in a government-run asylum.

“Within our statistics there are three patients who have lost their lives due to COVID and it is important to also mention that there are quite a few patients already confirmed by coronavirus in the elderly care center,” said the Minister of Health, Francisco Praise

El Salvador presents its highest level of COVID-19 contagion and the health authorities do not have precise information indicating whether the rains may favor a greater spread.

El Salvador currently has 3,481 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 68 deaths, according to data from the John Hopkins Hospital.