Rainbow Charms, Lyna Pérez in a 10-rated swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

It is a good day for the loyal followers of Lyna Pérez, the beautiful American model and influencer who has not stopped pampering her audience with incredible Photographs of her beauty in different swimsuits.

She is the expert in swimsuits who does not stop improving her content at all times, publishing those entertainment pieces in which she also asks for an opinion and qualification of the clothes she is wearing.

On this occasion the beautiful young woman used a colorful swimsuit What Rainbow of flower print asking you to please rate how beautiful it is and how it looks from 1 to 10, although of course for its fans it is an indisputable 10, because in this it looks fantastic its charms and of course that hidden tattoo that it wears on his right side.

In the photograph we can see how the model is surely looking there towards the pool, while the professional photographer was in charge of capturing the beautiful moment by functioning again as the promotion of those swimsuits.

Of course, the young woman has much more to stay apart from this publication, which in just one hour achieved 50,000 likes and continues to rise.

If we take a little look at their stories, we can see that she met one of her best friends for a walk and that a video was recorded with her eating lollipop, moments that were most interesting and attractive for users.

In addition, he also shared that he was visiting a sushi restaurant and his dishes looked very delicious, obviously they also went out for a few drinks and had a great time enjoying his company.

Finally, he began to dance with this new rainbow swimsuit so that his fans could see him in action always promoting his exclusive content page, where you have the opportunity to see it in real time and with the best poses and dances you could imagine.

Continue on Show News enjoying the beautiful model and influencer, Lyna Pérez, with her best data, news, new photos, videos and all that content that will arrive to continue to pamper us.