Rain puddles under bridge in Rio de la Piedad Viaduct

MEXICO CITY.- The heavy rain that is registered in some areas of Mexico City has already caused considerable flooding, such as the one registered in the Río de la Piedad Viaduct at the height of Marcos Carrillo, Asturias neighborhood.

It is a 20-meter mirror and a 10-centimeter strap affecting the road.

In this area, Mexico City government personnel work to prevent incidents and recommend Eje 4 Sur and Eje 3 Sur as road alternatives.

One more pond is located in Jaime Nuno at the height of Lázaro Cárdenas, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. The road alternatives are: Avenida Juventino Rosas and its continuation avenue Adolfo López Mateos.

As well as in the courtyard of a house in Sur 67a and Coruña avenue, Viaducto Piedad neighborhood, Iztacalco mayor’s office.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) indicated that an area of ​​clouds associated with rains is advancing over the north, center and west of the capital.

In addition, he reported that rain persists in much of the city, conditions that will continue the rest of the night.

